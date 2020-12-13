LETTER: Council reconsider your plan for Yennadon

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

A letter shared with Maple Ridge mayor and council.

I read with dismay a letter from a concerned citizen [LETTER: Yennadon is too ecologically valuable to destroy, Nov. 6, www.mapleridgenews.com] lamenting the city’s intention of turning the ecologically valuable habitat of Yennadon into industrial land.

I can only fervently hope that city council, and you, Mr. Mayor [Mike] Morden, have seriously considered the irreparable harm this will do to the current and future generations of residents – human and otherwise – who call this land their home.

RECENT NEWS: Maple Ridge council chooses a plan for Yennadon Lands

I implore you please to reconsider this course of action.

There must surely be alternative already urbanized areas that can be purposed for economic development without rendering an ecological habitat extinct.

Consider that once you descend down this path, there is no turning around.

RELATED LETTER: Preserve one of Maple Ridge’s most invaluable ecosystems

The damage is irreversible.

This is not a legacy for which I would want the currently elected Maple Ridge mayor and council, and indeed, our entire generation to be responsible.

Please take this opportunity to do the right thing for us and for our future generations.

Bertrand Lee, Director of English language and culture as well as Lifelong Learning at Simon Fraser University

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

developmentLetter to the Editormaple ridge