LETTER: Councillor demonstrates her ‘major commitment’ to her job

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge councillor criticized for nodding off in meeting, Nov. 19, The News]

I’m glad Coun. Kiersten Duncan is feeling better.

Going into work after being in the hospital the previous night is already far beyond what’s expected of any reasonable person – it’s a display of major commitment to her job at the cost of her own health.

Would anyone expect their own family to go through this?

Nathaniel Sabanski, Maple Ridge

City CouncilLetter to the Editormaple ridge