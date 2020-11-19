LETTER: Councillor demonstrates her ‘major commitment’ to her job

Dear Editor,
[RE: Maple Ridge councillor criticized for nodding off in meeting, Nov. 19, The News]
I’m glad Coun. Kiersten Duncan is feeling better.
Going into work after being in the hospital the previous night is already far beyond what’s expected of any reasonable person – it’s a display of major commitment to her job at the cost of her own health.
Would anyone expect their own family to go through this?
Nathaniel Sabanski, Maple Ridge
.
________________________________
• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.