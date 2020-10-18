<ul><li> If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. </li></ul>

LETTER: Country side

Maple Ridge resident shares poem that sums up arrival of fall

Dear Editor,

On a cold desolate day, all the animals have gone away.

It’s time to reflect summers past, autumn has come at last.

The purple haze hangs heavy in the air, as if it came from no where.

We wait now for the rebirth of spring, when the song bird will sing.

The cold north wind bears down on the tiny town of Maple Ridge,

As the tall majestic trees wave to us in the breeze.

The mountains barely visible through the haze.

Now, we wait for better days.

Sherine Stanyer, Maple Ridge

Most Read