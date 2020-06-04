As of Wednesday, there was one new death – at a care home in Langley – bringing the total to 166 in the province. There were also 22 new cases reported in B.C. (Image courtesy the CDC)

LETTER: COVID-19, like other viruses, just needs to run its course

One letter writer comes to defence of another, convinced reaction to virus was overblown

Dear Editor,

I totally agree with Graham.

[Re: Former mayoralty candidate questions government actions around COVID, May 28, The News online]

Right from the onset the response has seemed histrionic in light of the deaths worldwide, and more locally, and the population prevalence.

The reaction of people has been disproportionate to the risk. I see people almost immediately react to the anecdotal and pocket stories highlighting the deceased.

The mask reaction and wide berth, and agitation, goes up.

The science hasn’t really lent credibility for this social distancing and masks, but the slanted news articles have.

Vague stories of particulates detected over six feet that may carry viable virus, the desperate claims of these devastating (socially, psychologically, economically, and even spiritually) measures being touted as working because of declining deaths and infection.

RELATED LETTER: Glad voters didn’t pick Mowatt

The thing is, if these measures worked the numbers would have gone down much quicker, with a very clear correlation.

I think what we have seen is the normal course of the life of a virus, like influenza, that ramps up in January or February and declines late April and fading a lot in May.

Like the flu, COVID will – in fact – remain. And like the flu, and measels for that matter, it will only be time and human immune adaptation that will absorb it into a “normal” role.

Not vaccines.

Noah Liguori, Maple Ridge

