LETTER: COVID protestors destroy their credibility by protesting Remembrance Day events, Maple Ridge man says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Remembrance Day gatherings disrupted in British Columbia, mapleridgenews.com, Nov. 12]

I do hope you receive many responses to the idiots who protested at the Remembrance Day services.

The only reason they can do such a terrible thing is because of the men and women who fought and died to give them freedom.

Any support they may have had must be reduced every time real Canadians see these acts of ignorance.

My apologies to our veterans and their families, such as mine, for the disgrace shown them on their day of mourning.

Cliff Olson, Maple Ridge

