LETTER: Cutting off access to Haney Hotel viewed as ‘cold and callous’

Maple Ridge man upset that changes along Lougheed Highway close main entrance to long-time business

Dear Editor,

[RE: Haney Hotel owner fights province to re-open his main entrance, June 25, The News online]

I could not believe my eyes when I noticed that the main entrance to the Haney Hotel was being closed!

That is an establishment that has been here for nearly three-quarters of a century, and to see such a cold and callous act – to destroy their main entrance – is unbelievable.

So, their main entrance is now going to be in the back alley? Only one entrance and exit, is that allowed for fire and safety reasons?

I would hope not.

Why is the entrance to Chevron still allowed of Lougheed Highway?

If I was to guess why this is happening, I would think this could be a beginning of plan by the province to expropriate the property for whatever reason.

RELATED LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Or, is it because of the state of emergency in place by the B.C. government, giving them the powers to do what ever they deem necessary, which they seem to be reluctant to give up?

However, there a very bad smell to the whole proceeding – this is [not] any form of resemblance of a democratic society.

This is my considered opinion.

Barry Kazakoff, Maple Ridge





Business Letter to the Editor maple ridge




