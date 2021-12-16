LETTER: Development in Maple Ridge’s Silver Valley impacts neighbour

A letter writer is interested in the how development has unintended consequences

Silver Valley has been the site of significant development in recent years. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Pitt Meadows floor protection upgrades must be fish friendly, mapleridgenews.com, Dec. 11]

How much run off comes off the Silver Valley housing developments in Maple Ridge down onto the lowlands in Pitt Meadows?

Bruce McWilliam, Langley

