LETTER: Development in Maple Ridge’s Silver Valley impacts neighbour

Dear Editor,
Re: [Pitt Meadows floor protection upgrades must be fish friendly, mapleridgenews.com, Dec. 11]
How much run off comes off the Silver Valley housing developments in Maple Ridge down onto the lowlands in Pitt Meadows?
Bruce McWilliam, Langley
