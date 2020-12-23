If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Disappointed by Maple Ridge increasing taxes during a pandemic

Reader can’t believe she’s agreeing with Councillor Gordy Robson, but curtail hike during COVID

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge council approves 3.6 per cent tax increase, Dec. 16, The News]

Another hike in our taxes from our elected officials at city hall.

I am not surprised, but I am disappointed.

As usual, development is at the forefront of this council (Yennadon Lands – if that goes ahead… SHAME ON YOU!).

For once, I agree with Councillor [Gordy] Robson, whose position is that council should give taxpayers a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further on in the article, our mayor is quoted as saying, in response: ” I get a lot more complaints about demands on growth and doing that correctly, than I do about our taxes.”

Excuse me?

Because you get “less” complaints you think it is ok to go ahead with yet another increase?

Increasing panhandling, property thefts, homeless and/or drug user garbage strewn everywhere, vagrants and people under the influence readily apparent driving thru our areas are issues to all of us here.

Let’s get better street lights to light up our neighbourhoods. Swap the expensive incandescent lights over to LEDs. They produce more light with half the power consumption.

Let’s get more bike trails, but not at the expense of roadways like on 203rd Street. And light them up.

Do something with the Albion Flats. Finally. Bike trails, or habitat protection? And the often discussed, but never really worked on…. path along the Fraser.

I’d like my taxes paying for things like that.

Allison Welters, Maple Ridge

.

_________________________

Most Read