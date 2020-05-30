LETTER: Doctor calls foul on plea for hazard pay

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dr. Walton doesn’t believe he deserve any thing more for working during COVID

Dear Editor,

[RE: Lab team deserves hazard pay, too, May 28, The News].

I too am a health care worker, a former GP [general practitioner] now nearly 73 years of age, who works 20 to 30 hours per week in the Ridge Meadows Hospital operating rooms.

My income is down 50 per cent compared to the first few months of 2019.

I am exposed at work to the risk that COVID-19 poses.

PAST LETTER FROM WALTON: ‘Middle ground on narcotics’

I am not entitled to “danger pay” nor any of the prime minister’s largesse.

I enjoy the work that I do, and I will continue to do it so long as I feel that I am contributing a service to the community.

I don’t see that I should expect anything more.

Lorne Walton, MD, Maple Ridge

