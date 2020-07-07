LETTER: Dog groomer fears border crossing guards being too slack

Reaction to issue Maple Ridge letters and reports of U.S. residents in Canada

The Canadian-U.S. border was closed, including the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, back in March. It remains closed, with some exceptions. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Border crossings need to step up their game, July 5, The News online]

I just received a call from Florida, guests staying at an RV campsite in Enderby wanting an appointment to have their dog groomed.

The lady that contacted me for a grooming appointment for her basset hound.

How on earth did they manage to get here… and stay?

Concerned for slack border crossings and follow up for isolation protocol.

Nancy Smith, Armstrong

