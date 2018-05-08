Dozens of Central Albertans took part in a rally outside the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer in support of building the Kinder Morgan pipeline. (Black Press)

Letter: ‘Don’t confuse future goals with today’s reality’

Let us build our pipelines, sell our oil and gas, and create jobs.

Ediotr, The News:

Oil is a serious part of the problem.

Don’t confuse future goals with today’s reality. The reality is that oil and natural gas are still important energy sources and will be for years to come. There may be dreams of green energy sources replacing fossil fuels, but technology has not yet produced viable alternatives. Maybe some day – just not yet.

Electric cars have their own power requirements, limitations, and added costs. Both solar and wind are costly and need a backup energy source for when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.

Canada is responsible for 1.6 per cent of the world’s carbon. The oilsands accounts for 9.8 per cent of that, making the oilsands responsible for .1568 per cent of the world’s carbon production, so we will not save the world by demonizing oil and killing off our fossil fuel industries.

India, China and the United States are not even participating in the latest carbon agreement.

So let us build our pipelines, sell our oil and gas, and create jobs and added wealth in Canada, instead of leaving it to Saudi Arabia, Russia and others who reap the benefits while we endlessly debate and continue to squander our opportunities.

R. Lauria

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: ‘Vancouver paid most for untaxed gas’

Just Posted

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

Ridge Meadows Home show draws bigger crowd

Booth collecting signatures against shelter sparks debate

Looking Back: Facebook is good for something

“We Call It Haney!!” crowd-sourcing at its finest.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows mayors on side for wage raise reversal

Public didn’t like the idea of retirement allowance

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

B.C. giving TransLink board authority for development charges

Most Read