Letter: ‘Don’t confuse future goals with today’s reality’

Let us build our pipelines, sell our oil and gas, and create jobs.

Dozens of Central Albertans took part in a rally outside the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer in support of building the Kinder Morgan pipeline. (Black Press)

Ediotr, The News:

Oil is a serious part of the problem.

Don’t confuse future goals with today’s reality. The reality is that oil and natural gas are still important energy sources and will be for years to come. There may be dreams of green energy sources replacing fossil fuels, but technology has not yet produced viable alternatives. Maybe some day – just not yet.

Electric cars have their own power requirements, limitations, and added costs. Both solar and wind are costly and need a backup energy source for when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.

Canada is responsible for 1.6 per cent of the world’s carbon. The oilsands accounts for 9.8 per cent of that, making the oilsands responsible for .1568 per cent of the world’s carbon production, so we will not save the world by demonizing oil and killing off our fossil fuel industries.

India, China and the United States are not even participating in the latest carbon agreement.

So let us build our pipelines, sell our oil and gas, and create jobs and added wealth in Canada, instead of leaving it to Saudi Arabia, Russia and others who reap the benefits while we endlessly debate and continue to squander our opportunities.

R. Lauria

Maple Ridge