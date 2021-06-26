LETTER: Don’t let Harris Road Park be changed forever

Writer encourages fellow residents to voice views on new RCMP detachment before Monday deadline

Pitt Meadows council is considering rezoning a section of Harris Road Park to allow construction of a new RCMP detachment. (City of Pitt Meadows screengrab)

Dear Editor,

Okay Pitt Meadows, we are coming down to the “crunch.”

[RE: Pitt Meadows council approves RCMP detachment at art gallery site, March 8, 2021, The News online]

Monday, June 28, the future of Harris Road Park is on the line.

Not just baseball diamonds – a longtime gathering place for families and friends and kids having fun.

If you were here at the time, you might remember that someone promised the fertile farmlands of South Pitt Meadows would not be impacted by change, but now the topsoil has been hauled away and replaced with pavement and concrete tilt-ups, we can see otherwise.

If you don’t want to see our family place turned into an RCMP station with police cars, bad guys in cuffs, and even a jail, you have a final opportunity to be one of only 1,431 required votes to say no to the bylaw amendment required by the city to begin to change Harris Road Park forever.

Believe it or not, we do have a choice!

Something to really be proud about.

Here is a link to the ballot required to vote on the City’s webpage. Please email or print and mail or deliver to city hall by Monday, June 28.

Dave Douglas, Pitt Meadows

