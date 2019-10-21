Send your letter to the editor to: editor@mapleridgenews.com

LETTER: Don’t pick a party based on promises around carbon tax

A Pitt Meadows woman believes the environment and affordable housing should be key election issues

Dear Editor,

I am distressed to see that anyone would vote for a party to avoid the carbon tax.

The purpose of the carbon tax is to nudge everyone toward lower carbon energy choices.

The purpose of lower carbon energy choices is to preserve an atmosphere for our planet that is conducive to life.

If you don’t think this is a “real” issue, please ask your local librarian to point you to any of the dozens of books available on climate science and energy choices.

Meanwhile, your provincial and federal governments are both providing cash incentives for you to switch to electric vehicles. Ford will introduce an electric pickup in 2020 for those who believe they need that.

By the way, if any party wants to truly help us financially, they can come up with a way to roll housing prices back to 30 per cent of a household income, as it was until the recent past.

This would make a real impact on budgets!

Elaine Higgs, Pitt Meadows

Previous story
LETTER: On the future of salmon farming in B.C.

Just Posted

Halloween Howl to kick off festivities in Maple Ridge

Norman Foote concert with Yennadon elementary choir

Angel highlights the benefits of volunteerism at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Yvonne and John McDonald are nine-year volunteers at the hospital

Celebrate the salmon’s return in Maple Ridge

Return of the Salmon put on by KEEPS

UNTRENDING: Preparing kids for a digital life

Entrepreneur, speaker, and columnist Vicki McLeod offers some insight into children and cyberspace

Supercars in Pitt Meadows for Aidan’s Cup

Event raises $40,000 for Children’s Wish Foundation

Spotlight on B.C.: 12 races to watch on Election Day

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read