Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Don’t presume to speak for others on border closure, Maple Ridge writer says

Local woman doesn’t want to be lumped in with letter writer’s views on keeping Americans out of Canada

Dear Editor,

Re: Elly Morgan’s letter [Americans taking licence at border, Langley Advance Times, July 30]

There is a huge difference in population between the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. has a population of 331,002,651 and Canada has a population of 37,742,154. No comparison between the two can be applied.

The writer can speak for him or her self regarding losing trust in America. Don’t assume everyone thinks like you do. I trust the U.S. to have our backs militarily.

This is from a thoughtful, intelligent person with no credentials.

Cherryl Katnich Maple Ridge

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Shame on Maple Ridge for having antiquated pit toilets in public park

Just Posted

LETTER: Don’t presume to speak for others on border closure, Maple Ridge writer says

Local woman doesn’t want to be lumped in with letter writer’s views on keeping Americans out of Canada

Laid off hotel workers want jobs protected

Gather outside Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith’s office Friday

Pitt Meadows will start phased reopening in September

Recreation and cultural programs and facilities to gradually return

Council approves more than $13 million for Albion Community Centre

Work on new Maple Ridge facility to begin in August

Sunny in Ridge Meadows Thursday, risk of thunderstorm Friday

Temperatures will reach a high of 31 C Thursday

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Abused dog rescued off Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Most Read