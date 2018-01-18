Letter: Don’t worry, government leaders thought shelter location through

The province is spending $3.6 million to purchase property on Burnett Street for a supportive housing and emergency shelter facility. (Google Maps)

Editor, The News:

Re: Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge.

People, people, people, do not be afraid of the new site for the homeless housing location on Burnette Street. Our beloved government leaders have thought this through.

They know there is a elementary school a block away with our vulnerable children.

They know there is a high school with our teens who we try to keep protected from the life of drugs.

They know of the senior centres, with our fragile and vulnerable mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers who live there.

They also know of hard-working community business owners who provide us with services and goods.

And, yes, they even know about members of the local community who worked hard their hole life to have a nice place were they can feel safe.

They took all of this in to consideration when picking this site, but the most important thing they took in to consideration is they do not live in this neighbourhood. So they feel safe and are not worried about crime.

Their children do not go to theses schools, so their children are safe from school grounds covered in needles.

Their moms, dads, grandmas, and grandpas do not live in this neighbourhood, so they are not worried that they could be afraid to leave their homes.

They also took in to consideration that they have no business in this neighbourhood that can get vandalized or see a downturn in business.

So, see, they took everything in to consideration.

Mark Rodriguez

Maple Ridge

