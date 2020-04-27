If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Dr. Henry is motivated by people, not power

Unity as Canadians will allow us to get through the COVID pandemic, according to one letter writer

Dear Editor,

[RE: COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball, Aril 19, The News online] Dr. Bonnie Henry, this woman cares about humans and not about power and money.

This [COVID] is not going away.

We will make it. We are Canadians.

Cheryl Fraser, Maple Ridge

Coronavirus

Most Read