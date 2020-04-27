If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Dr. Henry is motivated by people, not power
Unity as Canadians will allow us to get through the COVID pandemic, according to one letter writer
Dear Editor,
[RE: COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball, Aril 19, The News online] Dr. Bonnie Henry, this woman cares about humans and not about power and money.
This [COVID] is not going away.
We will make it. We are Canadians.
Cheryl Fraser, Maple Ridge
.
• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Coronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here