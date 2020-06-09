LETTER: Drive-by cheer brought Pitt Meadows couple to tears

Dear Editor,
We heard the sirens and horns from the distance and ran outside.
What a spectacular showing of firemen, police, disaster response, council members, mayor, Pitt Meadows employees – and a special mention to the fellow in the little golf-cart like truck with the cutest little horn.
What a thoughtful idea to create some community spirit in these difficult times.
A huge and heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful people who organized this event and gave of their time to participate on a Saturday evening.
We were so moved it brought tears to our eyes!
Patricia and Terry Tochkin, Pitt Meadows
