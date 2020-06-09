A caravan of vehicles – including new and old fire trucks – weaved through the streets of Pitt Meadows Saturday evening in what was dubbed a Pitt Meadows Day drive-by cheer. It was an impromptu event devised at the last minute since the traditional Pitt Meadows Day parade and festival was not possible this year due to the COVID pandemic. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

LETTER: Drive-by cheer brought Pitt Meadows couple to tears

Readers heard noise and rushed out Saturday at 7 p.m. to wave their Canadian flag and take in ‘parade’

Dear Editor,

We heard the sirens and horns from the distance and ran outside.

What a spectacular showing of firemen, police, disaster response, council members, mayor, Pitt Meadows employees – and a special mention to the fellow in the little golf-cart like truck with the cutest little horn.

MORE: Community drive-by cheer planned for virtual Pitt Meadows Day

What a thoughtful idea to create some community spirit in these difficult times.

A huge and heartfelt thank you to all of the wonderful people who organized this event and gave of their time to participate on a Saturday evening.

RELATED – SHARED: Pitt Meadows Day marked with an impromptu drive-by parade

We were so moved it brought tears to our eyes!

Patricia and Terry Tochkin, Pitt Meadows

LETTER: Maple Ridge woman appalled by liquor store joke

Most Read