LETTER: Elect a Maple Ridge council that takes governance seriously

Re: [Private meeting questioned at council, The News, June 24]

Re: [Robson wants video records kept, The News, May 20]

Once again I find myself giving Councillor Robson full support on his opposition to changes that our council is trying to implement, in order to protect themselves. Many people do not realize that besides having transcripts of all council meetings, workshops etc., and even closed meetings, there are video recordings made of each meeting. Council is trying to have some of these video recordings destroyed after a set number of months. Written transcripts don’t tell the full story and that is what is worrying council – their misdeeds will be kept in perpetuatory.

One can really see how disgraceful this council is, just by watching these video recordings. On a very serious matter of council attending the Canadian Freedom Coalition meeting, two individuals can be seen to be giggling and laughing – as if this is some joke. Do they not take their civic duties seriously? I guess not, and one of them even wants a pay raise!

I want a council who takes matters of the public well being to heart, and they should forget about giggling and having fun. Governance is a serious responsibility.

For those who wish to view these video recording – look up Maple Ridge council meetings live stream. Click on mapleridge.ca site. From there follow the live stream tab on the left side of the page. You can then select which meeting you wish to watch.

So for those of you who believe our local politicians should take matters of governance seriously, please elect a council members who will conduct themselves with dignity and try to improve the lives of the residents of Maple Ridge and not just cater to the development community.

Janet Dmitrieff, Maple Ridge

