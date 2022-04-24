Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Emergency crews and bystanders help family at Maple Ridge crash scene

Member of the family wanted helpers to know what they did matters

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, April 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m. we were involved in a MVA at 122nd Avenue and 222nd Street.

We would like to thank the paramedics, the RCMP, the fire department, the hospital staff, the tow truck driver, and all the people who came to help bringing blankets and chairs for us.

Your kindness is much appreciated.

Karen Laughy, Maple Ridge

