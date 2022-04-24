LETTER: Emergency crews and bystanders help family at Maple Ridge crash scene

Dear Editor,
On Saturday, April 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m. we were involved in a MVA at 122nd Avenue and 222nd Street.
We would like to thank the paramedics, the RCMP, the fire department, the hospital staff, the tow truck driver, and all the people who came to help bringing blankets and chairs for us.
Your kindness is much appreciated.
Karen Laughy, Maple Ridge
.
• READ MORE: Another letter about that incident
• READ MORE: Paddlers hitting the water as weather warms
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.