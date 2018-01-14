Letter: Every donation makes a difference: MRSS

The school meal program at MRSS has received a large infusion of funds. (Contributed)

Editor, The News:

Re: Donors come forward with funds for students.

Maple Ridge secondary is grateful for the overwhelming generosity and donations received towards our NET program, which provides lunches for our students from families in need.

Every donation, large or small, makes a difference in the lives of our students and lightens the financial burden on families.

Every dollar donated is used to support our students.

We are extremely thankful and humbled by the donations that continue to come in.

A sincere thank you to everyone.

Kris Crawford

Maple Ridge secondary