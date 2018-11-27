Oliver Gao and Alyssa Xiong performed at the 22nd annual Fall Piano Concert on Nov. 16. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: ‘Fall Piano Concert made me smile’

‘I understand how much time, commitment and work is involved.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Dark, dramatic and wistfully dreamy dominate annual piano concert in Pitt Meadows.

I attended the Fall Piano Concert at Swan-e-Set golf club on Nov. 16, featuring Oliver Gao, Tracy Yang, Emily Zhang, Alyssa Xiong, Adriana Wardrope, Charis Wardrope, Tabea Hall, Andrew Croswell, Maisie Liu and Nicole Lassetter.

I was very impressed with the evening’s performance. All the students spoke with ease about their composers and their musical compositions.

I’ve learned that R. Schumann composed Arabesque in C Major in 1839. The Russian composer I. Rachmaninoff from the Post Romantic Era composed Prelude in C Sharp Minor. The cheerful Haydn’s Sonata No. 60 in C Major First Movement made me smile.

Furthermore, I enjoyed listening to other composers, such as F. Liszt, C. Debussy, R. Compton, F. Schubert, N. Medtner and G. Gershwin from the historical time periods.

I would like to thank all of the students for inspiring me with their music, as well as their talents.

Personally, I do not play any musical instruments, but I understand how much time, commitment and work is involved in concert performances.

Dan Wardrope, the students’ piano teacher, was brilliant. His energy, enthusiasm, dedication and knowledge were reflected in the performances.

Mr. Wardrope is an active composer, producer, clinician and instructor whose album or original compositions receive radio airplay across North America, including that on CBC.

His students have won many prestigious awards and scholarships, and many have continued on to professional teaching careers.

Thank you, again, for a wonderful evening.

Zdena Novy

Maple Ridge

