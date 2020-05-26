Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Fearful guard dog training will bring undue noise and fear to Pitt Meadows

As a neighbour to another local dog-training facility, this resident pleads with council to vote ‘no’

Dear Editor,

I am writing after reading about the proposed guard dog training facilIty in Pitt Meadows.

I live in Pitt Meadows on 121b Avenue. My home backs onto blueberry fields and a dog training business.

I am a good distance away from the training centre and am a multiple dog owner/lover.

The noise of the dogs when training is in session, I have to say is loud and boisterous with “happy“ excited barking.

If I am out on my patio, I tend to go inside until classes end.

I can’t stand the barking and can’t stand my dogs getting excited/riled up with the other dogs carrying on.

This facility is for regular family dogs to be trained, I cannot even begin to imagine the fear and noise this neighbouring family of the potential guard dog facility will be feeling and going through.

Having to listen to aggressive barking dogs and firecrackers and whatever else they do to train, desensitize a guard dog. That’s not to mention the fear and anxiety of a dog while in training running and biting the neighbours while out enjoying their own yard.

This would be a huge fear of mine if I was to have a facility like this started up next to my home.

I am a Pitt Meadows citizen and do not support a facilty such as this in such close proximity to a family home.

Surely there must be a place, away from family homes, that can facilitate a business such as this.

I find this beyond distressing that Pitt Meadows mayor and council would even consider such a thing so close to a family home.

Leanne Horvath, Pitt Meadows

.

