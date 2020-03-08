LETTER: Fearing spread of virus among the homeless

Dear Editor,

In light of the continuing spread of COVID-19 around the world, I am very concerned about the people who access the services of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows.

Many of them have compromised immune systems, so should even one person contract the virus?

It would likely spread like wildfire throughout the homeless community in Maple Ridge, and the community as a whole.

Seniors in our community would be especially at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract the virus.

As you may be aware, Washington State has recorded the most cases of COVID-19, more than 80, and the highest number of deaths, 14.

What is the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows doing to limit the spread of COVID-19 should someone who accesses its service contract the virus, and what is the city doing to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community as a whole?

Chris Bossley, Maple Ridge

