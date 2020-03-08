stop the spread of germs Covid-19 COVID19 Covid 19 flu infographic CDC

LETTER: Fearing spread of virus among the homeless

A local letter writer raises concerns about coronavirus hitting camps and seniors in Maple Ridge

Dear Editor,

In light of the continuing spread of COVID-19 around the world, I am very concerned about the people who access the services of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows.

Many of them have compromised immune systems, so should even one person contract the virus?

It would likely spread like wildfire throughout the homeless community in Maple Ridge, and the community as a whole.

Seniors in our community would be especially at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract the virus.

READ MORE: Fraser Health warns Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

As you may be aware, Washington State has recorded the most cases of COVID-19, more than 80, and the highest number of deaths, 14.

What is the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows doing to limit the spread of COVID-19 should someone who accesses its service contract the virus, and what is the city doing to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community as a whole?

Chris Bossley, Maple Ridge

LETTER: Fearing spread of virus among the homeless

