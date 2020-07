One suggestion is that government purchase the former Hammond Mill site, and return to Katzie

Dear Editor,

[RE: Hammond Cedar site attracts potential buyers, July 17, The News]

The Hammond Cedar Mill land should be returned to the Katzie First Nation, by the federal government buying it and returning it to the Katzie people.

Sandy Atkin, Maple Ridge

