Letter: Fewer stops maybe for Maple Ridge’s new RapidBus

And what happened to the train station in Albion?

Editor, The News:

The north side of the Fraser River, used to have good bus service. Pacific Coach Lines, PCL, (for a short time, Greyhound) ran express bus service east to Mission and Harrison and west to New Westminster and Vancouver.

The new R3 RapidBus will have six stops between Haney and Coquitlam Central, and then you have to take two SkyTrains that could take 45 to 50 minutes to get to downtown Vancouver.

What residents/passengers want is to upgrade the 791 bus from Haney to Braid Station in New Westminster, so that it picks up at two or three stops in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, then goes to Braid Station. From there, it’s a SkyTrain trip to downtown Vancouver.

Passengers during rush hours are happy with the West Coast Express train service, but cheaper fares should be provided to the youth/seniors.

For people travelling to Coquitlam Central, provide an express bus from Haney, again with pick up at only two or three stops in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Is the RapidBus the beginning of the end of the West Coast Express?

When will the Albion West Coast Express station open? It was promised in 1995, just one of the many broken promises.

Nathan Davidowicz

Maple Ridge