LETTER: First guns were banned, what’s next?

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

I couldn’t agree with Mr. Herron more [Banning guns is not the solution, June 6, The News online].

The perpetrator of the heinous crimes in Nova Scotia was not licensed, nor were the firearms used legally obtained.

In essence, he was banned from possessing them already.

How does a further ban prevent this crime?

What Canadians should be worried about is how their government chose to turn millions of legal, law-abiding citizens into criminals, overnight.

Taking advantage of the suspension of parliament – due to the current pandemic – the Liberals chose to ban a large number of legally owned and procured firearms via an Order in Council.

No questions, no debate, no sober second thoughts from the Senate.

Overnight, millions of Canadians became criminals for no other reason than they owned property the government, on a whim, deemed illegal.

INITIAL LETTER ON THE SUBJECT: Gun ban overdue

Whether you agree with this firearms ban or not, if you believe in a democratic society you should be outraged as to how it was brought about.

If the government can do this with firearms, it can do it with anything else it chooses.

What you own or do today could very well be illegal tomorrow – through a stroke of the pen. That doesn’t sound very democratic to me.

Lee Johnston, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Gun bangunsLetter to the Editormaple ridge