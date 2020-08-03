LETTER: Flush toilets have been part of Maple Ridge Park for years

Reaction to newbie’s first visit to a city park and moreover her criticism of its facilities

Maple Ridge Park has a number of amenities, including bear-proof garbage cans, covered picnic areas, and pit and flush toilets. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Shame on Maple Ridge for having antiquated pit toilets in public park, July 30, The News]

I am not sure where this woman is from.

I go to Maple Ridge Park everyday, yes beside the playground is two as she referered to the as ‘pit toilets,’ with hand sanitizer.

Had she just looked the other way, there are two beautiful full service, flush, running water toilets with sinks.

The ones by the playground have hand sanitizer are cleaned every morning – power washed out with disinfectant.

How dare she try and shame Maple Ridge, if she truly is a resident she would know about the flush toilets within site of the playground, as they are located in the second parking lot.

Ramona Stimpfl, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeparks