Letter: ‘Garbage pickup about choices’

‘Sick and tired of being told what to do.’

(THE NEWS/files) Coun. Bob Masse, who is not seeking re-election, previously campaigned on putting to the public the question of having a city-run garbage collection system.

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge will vote on garbage pickup this election.

Here we go again on city-wide garbage pick-up debate.

Why would taxpayers want to have blanket garbage pick-up when we have an optional system that works very well.

Presently, one can drop off any amount of garbage at the dump anytime of his or her choosing, have a contractor pick it up or dispose of it any other way he or she chooses.

It’s about choices.

I believe that the public is sick and tired of being told what to do in this crazy world of everything being globalized by forces out of their control.

I don’t care what other municipalities do. I don’t pay taxes there or vote.

Our recycling and garbage systems work extremely well and keep monies in your pocket. With a city-wide system, the percentage costs per year will always increase more than the drop-off tonnage.

And we all know what could happen in an event of a city strike. Why allow the politicians and their lobby friends to pick your pockets even more? They’re already in your bedroom and now they want to be in your bed.

For those who want or need their garbage picked-up, it takes only a couple of phone calls to get the best deal possible.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees will also put in a bid and guess who has the inside track on the contract? Are you ready for a big jump in your home taxes? I’m not.

Anyone forget what happened when we went to full-time paid firefighters? I don’t want the service. I don’t need the service.

These initiatives are driven by left-leaning lobby groups who want to control our every action and movements in our society. Let’s put a stop to this madness and for us hard-working, earning taxpayers to control our own taxes.

You still have the right to have your garbage picked-up. I also have the right to dispose of my own garbage aor take it to the dump and save money.

Sergio Susin

Maple Ridge