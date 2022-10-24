Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Gear up for more than a recession

Maple Ridge reader suggests preparing for a depression, asks people to look out for one and other

Dear Editor,

Now that our civic elections are over, and we’ve got a new and wonderful mayor and council to lead our city, I wanted to highlight the coming economic times that lie ahead.

Yes, we’ve faced recessions in the past, but I believe that this one is different than the previous ones.

We already having thousands of Canadians living in poverty and on our streets. And, it’s going to get worst, wow!

Why?

For one, many authors have been warning us of this coming recession, some even referring it has a depression.

Many point out, rightly so, that it is the cumulative buildup of the recessions over the past three decades that is going to make it more severe.

I agree with this assessment.

I feel it is important to warn our citizens of these tough times ahead. And, indeed our own finance minister Chrystia Freeland has done so, along with the IMF.

So, batten down the hatches and get ready for a rough economic ride ahead.

Help one another; be compassionate to those less fortunate, and we’ll come through this working together has a caring community.

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

LETTER: Gear up for more than a recession
