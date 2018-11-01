Minister Bill Blair with MP Dan Ruimy. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: ‘Give legal entrepreneurs a shot’

‘Grey-market dispensaries’ suddenly closed.

Editor, The News:

Re: Where will Maple Ridge residents buy pot next week?

I’d like to express my disbelief that Maple Ridge’s so-called ‘grey-market dispensaries’ suddenly closed their doors on Day 1 of pot legalization.

For how long have these illegal operators flagrantly broken the law every day before legalization, but now that it’s legal, they want to get in on the act. Can they have their bread buttered on both sides?

I hope not one of the grey pot shops receive a legal operating licence since I would not want to buy legal bud from them.

Give legal entrepreneurs a shot at the legal business. And make it happen soon.

William Henryson

Maple Ridge

