LETTER: Glad voters didn’t pick Mowatt

[Re: Former mayoralty candidate questions government actions around COVID, May 28, The News online]
It seems Maple Ridge dodged a bullet in 2014 by not electing Graham Mowatt!
Kevin Mooney, Maple Ridge
