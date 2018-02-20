Letter: Good health care system in B.C.

Editor, The News:

On Feb. 13, I had a serious health challenge and had to call 911 and ask for an ambulance.

The paramedics arrived in good time and transported me to Ridge Meadows Hospital without delay. They were very professional and also kind.

When I got to the hospital, I was seen very quickly and treatment was started almost at once.

Within a few hours, I was feeling much better and was allowed to go home later that morning.

I was very impressed with the care I received, from start to finish, and wanted to thank each and every one of them. I don’t remember any of the names, but you know who you are.

We have a very good health care system in B.C. and are lucky to have help at hand when we really need it.

Let’s not abuse it by using these emergency services when a trip to the general practitioner would serve just as well.

N. Robinson

Maple Ridge