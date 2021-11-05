Rob Wipf wanted to express his gratitude to a person who recently helped him and his wife when she fell. (Rob Wipf/Special to The News)

Rob Wipf wanted to express his gratitude to a person who recently helped him and his wife when she fell. (Rob Wipf/Special to The News)

LETTER: Good Samaritan helps woman after recent fall in Maple Ridge

Husband didn’t get the person’s name but wanted him to know how much the help meant

Dear Editor,

I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the young man that helped my wife and I on Sunday Oct. 31 at about 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 112th Avenue and 240th Street. He pulled over and picked us up and drove us home so that I could take her to the hospital.

My wife tripped on some fencing that is a real tripping hazard on that corner. I did not get his name, but he took us home with his child, Apollo, in the back seat. They were just coming home from soccer.

Thank you so much for your assistance.

Rob Wipf, Maple Ridge

