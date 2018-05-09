Letter: Goodbye to the Mussallem heritage house, kind of

Editor, The News:

I had a front row seat to the seemingly unsung departure of an essential part of Maple Ridge history, the Mussallem house, to its final resting place, fittingly enough, in the Maple Ridge Cemetery.

This would seem to herald a new era, and a farewell to the Maple Ridge I knew when my husband and I moved here 20 years ago.

What the future will bring when the new modular housing is hastily erected is uncertain – only time will tell.

I was taken aback by comments on Facebook regarding my previous letters, where I expressed hope for understanding and compassion in resolving a divisive issue, suggesting that I leave town.

I suppose this will help the housing shortage, if only in my small way. But one should do what one can.

This is ‘not my first rodeo,’ as they say, and so the kindly author will be glad to know that I have taken this advice to heart and am going to ‘get outta Dodge’ as soon as possible, and head for ‘them thar’ hills.’

Yee-hah.

Sheila Smyth

Maple Ridge