LETTER: Government is just enabling drug users in Maple Ridge

Current approach to treating addiction issues in town doesn’t appear to be working

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Is Maple Ridge’s approach to homeless and drug problems really helping?, Sept. 9, The News online]

Our government has failed the citizens of Maple Ridge regarding the drug issues here.

They are being played as fools by the drug addicts who take all the freebies they can get without doing anything at all to change their behaviours.

Meanwhile, the citizens are being robbed daily, disgusting behaviours on out streets day and night.

Maple Ridge is now a unsafe place to live.

Businesses leaving, people moving, and yet our taxes get higher every year.

Government approach to the situation is not working and will never work until they stop being the enablers.

Minnie MacLennan, Maple Ridge

