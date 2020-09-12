If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Government is just enabling drug users in Maple Ridge

Current approach to treating addiction issues in town doesn’t appear to be working

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Is Maple Ridge’s approach to homeless and drug problems really helping?, Sept. 9, The News online]

Our government has failed the citizens of Maple Ridge regarding the drug issues here.

They are being played as fools by the drug addicts who take all the freebies they can get without doing anything at all to change their behaviours.

RELATED: Overdose deaths trending downward in Maple Ridge

Meanwhile, the citizens are being robbed daily, disgusting behaviours on out streets day and night.

Maple Ridge is now a unsafe place to live.

Businesses leaving, people moving, and yet our taxes get higher every year.

Government approach to the situation is not working and will never work until they stop being the enablers.

Minnie MacLennan, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

DrugsLetter to the Editormaple ridgestreet drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Let’s celebrate working people — and work together for a fairer B.C.

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

LETTER: Government is just enabling drug users in Maple Ridge

Current approach to treating addiction issues in town doesn’t appear to be working

Widow of former Maple Ridge councillor upset at state of cemetery

Gail Day said husband Ernie’s grave marker at Maple Ridge Cemetery was surrounded by overgrown grass

IN THE PAGES: Welcoming people back inside the libraries

While the doors have re-opened, and many services resumed, contactless pickup remains in place – too

SHARE: Exploring Maple Ridge’s forests

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows origin of wildfire smoke

The smoke has prompted air-quality advisories in many areas.

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

PHOTOS: ‘Stirring’ Peace Arch Park ceremony pays tribute to lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Scaled-down event held on 19th anniversary

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Most Read