LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Maple Ridge resident reacts to troubles Haney Hotel is having with highways ministry

Yvan Charette is fighting to have his main entrance to Haney Hotel re-opened, claiming it’s another potentially deadly blow to the restaurants and liquor store in the midst of COVID. (Yvan Charette/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Haney Hotel owner fights province to re-open his main entrance, June 25, The News online]

Here we have an employer and owner of commercial property no doubt pays a large tax bill.

I would hazard to guess he provides some of the hotel rooms for housing to people in transition, as well as tourists to our city – and he is being hammered by the province and city over a driveway that will impact his business.

Why is the driveway of the Salvation Army not being closed?

They are the only property on that corner to retain a driveway.

The reason for closing his driveway is that corner is a high crash zone.

This is a pretty poor excuse.

The Salvation Army probably create more traffic and pedestrian issues than the hotel, and yet they are provided access – be fair and close all the driveways near that corner.

Doug Buker, Maple Ridge

