Yvan Charette is fighting to have his main entrance to Haney Hotel re-opened, claiming it’s another potentially deadly blow to the restaurants and liquor store in the midst of COVID. (Yvan Charette/Special to The News)

LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Maple Ridge resident reacts to troubles Haney Hotel is having with highways ministry

Dear Editor,

[RE: Haney Hotel owner fights province to re-open his main entrance, June 25, The News online]

Here we have an employer and owner of commercial property no doubt pays a large tax bill.

I would hazard to guess he provides some of the hotel rooms for housing to people in transition, as well as tourists to our city – and he is being hammered by the province and city over a driveway that will impact his business.

Why is the driveway of the Salvation Army not being closed?

RELATED: Haney Bypass work underway in Maple Ridge

They are the only property on that corner to retain a driveway.

The reason for closing his driveway is that corner is a high crash zone.

This is a pretty poor excuse.

The Salvation Army probably create more traffic and pedestrian issues than the hotel, and yet they are provided access – be fair and close all the driveways near that corner.

Doug Buker, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLetter to the Editormaple ridgeTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Just Posted

Maple Ridge author releases first in Icelandic-inspired fantasy young adult novel trilogy

Brooke Carter published The Stone of Sorrow, Book One in her Runecaster series with Orca Publishing

LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Maple Ridge resident reacts to troubles Haney Hotel is having with highways ministry

LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Given the amount being spent to improve the Haney Bypass, a letter writer has one request

LETTER: More dog poo waste bins could be the answer

The question? Why are so many people tossing bags of animal feces beside the garbage cans

Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

Opening marks completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

UN gang hitman Cory Vallee charged with assault in prison

Serving two life sentences, Vallee and two other men charged in December 2019 incident in Agassiz

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Most Read