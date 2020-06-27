LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Dear Editor,
[RE: Haney Hotel owner fights province to re-open his main entrance, June 25, The News online]
Here we have an employer and owner of commercial property no doubt pays a large tax bill.
I would hazard to guess he provides some of the hotel rooms for housing to people in transition, as well as tourists to our city – and he is being hammered by the province and city over a driveway that will impact his business.
Why is the driveway of the Salvation Army not being closed?
RELATED: Haney Bypass work underway in Maple Ridge
They are the only property on that corner to retain a driveway.
The reason for closing his driveway is that corner is a high crash zone.
This is a pretty poor excuse.
The Salvation Army probably create more traffic and pedestrian issues than the hotel, and yet they are provided access – be fair and close all the driveways near that corner.
Doug Buker, Maple Ridge
.
________________________________
• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.