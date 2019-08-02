Letter: Government ready to build for seniors

Maple Ridge politicians have delayed housing projects

Editor, The News:

Re: Blamed for being poor? The News, Letters, July 31 issue.

You ask why BC Housing is building low-barrier housing next door to hundreds of seniors? I think I can briefly explain.

First, our last council dithered over where it should go.

Second, our previous MLAs were actively against housing the homeless.

Third, our present mayor and most of the councillors are actively against housing the homeless.

Fourth, the courts have decided that if there is nowhere for them to go, the homeless can stay in parks.

Until there is a viable option for our homeless, we will continue to see tents all over the city.

The provincial government has said that when Maple Ridge decides on a permanent site to build for the homeless, they will build seniors housing on the temporary site.

Hope this helps.

Patrick Ironside

Maple Ridge

