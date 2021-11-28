LETTER: Grandparent can’t believe Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows teachers don’t have to be vaccinated

Smokers can’t go near kids in school but unvaccinated can, letter writer noted

Dear Editor,

Re: [District won’t mandate shots, The News, Nov. 18]

I am disgusted with our School District 42 for allowing unvaccinated staff to enter our schools. They can introduce COVID to our children, and they can pass it on to our families.

If you have lived through polio/small pox, etc., you have to be vaccinated to enter the school system. How are we, as a community, allowing this?

I am worried about my grandchildren and their parents.

I was a smoker for many years, and you have made it so a smoker can’t even have a smoke anywhere outside,and yet you allow unvaccinated to enter our schools with our little people.

Judy Spear, Maple Ridge

