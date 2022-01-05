Keeping on top of shovelling snow this winter has been quite the chore, for residents and businesses alike. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Grateful to shovellers

As someone forced to walk in the snow, a News’ reader was thankful to those who cleaned the sidewalks

Dear Editor,

Would like to say “thank you” to all the people who did such an awesome job of shovelling the sidewalks on Dec. 30.

I had to walk home from work from 207th to 201st Streets, and there were blocks of sidewalk completely cleared and dry on the side streets for much of my trip.

They were in much better shape than the roads!

Yvette Botfield, Maple Ridge

.

