LETTER: Gratitude overflowing for Hammond pool and all it boasts

Antoinetta DeWit is appreciative for much in Maple Ridge, including its rec facilities

The outdoor pool in Hammond is a hidden gem, says Maple Ridge’s Antoinetta DeWit. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

My pride in residing and living well in Maple Ridge includes the incredible opportunity to enjoy outdoor aquafit and aquaYOGA at Hammond Pool.

Although the class times are few, the pool is a hidden community gem, the water is warm and clean, the staff pleasant and friendly, the instructors are amazing, and the low price is very much appreciated.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

