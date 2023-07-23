The outdoor pool in Hammond is a hidden gem, says Maple Ridge’s Antoinetta DeWit. (Special to The News)

LETTER: Gratitude overflowing for Hammond pool and all it boasts

Antoinetta DeWit is appreciative for much in Maple Ridge, including its rec facilities

Dear Editor,

My pride in residing and living well in Maple Ridge includes the incredible opportunity to enjoy outdoor aquafit and aquaYOGA at Hammond Pool.

Although the class times are few, the pool is a hidden community gem, the water is warm and clean, the staff pleasant and friendly, the instructors are amazing, and the low price is very much appreciated.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

