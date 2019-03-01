(THE NEWS/files) Police set up a barricade around Anita Place Tent City last weekend.

Letter: ‘Great job at camp on weekend’

‘Maple Ridge camp needs to be cleared and turned back into a park.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city.

I have been reading some very mean social media posts on both sides of the Anita Place protest camp situation.

Some are passionate about homelessness and believe the city was high-handed over the weekend in their dealings at the camp.

These people are not helping the residents of the camp with their obstruction. The residents need access to services and that does not include enabling a camp that is not helping anyone and does nothing more than continue their misery and only promotes the anarchist protest agenda.

I also understand how residents have had to live with lawlessness near their homes for almost two years and are frustrated that no one seems to hear their concerns.

These people need to be patient as council makes the camp safe for all inside and in the surrounding area and then identifies the residents and their needs and connects them with the resources for them to move forward with their lives.

Both sides have gone to their corners and blame the other side.

Bottom line is the city voted overwhelmingly in October for a council to clean up the camp.

From what I see, our new mayor and council are trying to humanly shut down the camp and relocate its actual residents to places where they can get the help they need.

The camp needs to be cleared and turned back into a park for the citizens of Maple Ridge.

Our police, bylaw officers and city staff did a great job on the weekend.

William Dick

Maple Ridge

