Letter: Growth of city not only measured by practicality

Livability and cultural viability count, too.

The Pitt Meadows Fire Hall is about one-third the size that is recommended for a new building. (City of Pitt Meadows)

Editor, The News:

Re: Letter: Having paid on-call firefighters in Pitt Meadows is ‘unacceptable.’

A recent letter by a Pitt Meadows resident seems to desperately and illogically equate a lack of spending millions of dollars on a new fire hall and paid firefighters with the paltry expense of $38,000 from, no doubt, pre-budgeted departmental funds to re-purpose, minimally renovate and give back to the public what was a small, disused and unloved public building on Harris Road into what is now our brilliant little public art gallery.

Apparently, additionally galling was the fact that concrete planters appeared around city hall that they found distasteful and ‘unnecessary’, requiring maintenance.

Worthwhile to check and see if these were paid for out of the Canada 150 grant, or our new parks and leisure department budget, and that the maintenance will come from this budget, as well? Different departments actually have different budgets.

I would pay heed to our senior career, experienced fire chief and his associates that have been in charge of overseeing our safety for many years, that what we have now is working in our best interests and a cooperative association with Maple Ridge also continues to work for us.

I am sure that if this changes, there will be fact-based, knowledgeable talks ensuing between our emergency services and city hall council and staff.

Everyone will then need to realize that the profound expense of such an increase in our services will cause a substantial rise in taxes and a huge investment that will also be ongoing.

Thank you to the City of Pitt Meadows and staff for the splendid reuse of an old, empty building on a shoe-string budget. The new public art gallery will inspire, amuse and promote not only current and emerging artists, but those coming up through our schools, looking to their future.

The growth of a city is not only measured by its nuts and bolts practicality, but also it’s livability and cultural viability. We should not be solely known as a net exporter of blueberries, cranberries and commuters.

Darlene Mercer

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
Letter: Advocate for the re-opening of Riverview

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP arrest three at house along highway in Maple Ridge

Officers execute drug warrant at house along Lougheed Highway by Laity Street.

Business park plans dusted off for northwest Maple Ridge

Aquilini Group has scaled back its request for ALR exclusion

Security guard still shadowing Maple Ridge council meetings

Part of plan after threats made against mayor

Professional burnout leads to comedic success for concert pianist

“Perk up: pianist!” kicks off ALT Fest at the ACT in Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley ‘body artist’ wins international competition

Kathleen Fowlstone of Abbotsford competes in Los Angeles show

UPDATE: ‘No drug or alcohol use in the proposed new Maple Ridge homeless shelter’

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Chilliwack

One man reportedly dead after early morning shots on Broadway

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

Most Read

  • Letter: Growth of city not only measured by practicality

    Livability and cultural viability count, too.