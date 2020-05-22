If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Gun ban overdue

Give hunters a bow and arrow – one Maple Ridge letter writer suggests

Dear Editor,

Justin Trudeau, a.k.a. “Mr. Sincerity” was on the tube announcing new regulations banning the use of assault rifles like the one used in the killing of 20 or more people in Nova Scotia near the end of April.

What took ya so long?

Why wasn’t this law in place long before this horrible tragedy?

Why aren’t you’re angrier?

We see this time and time again in politics, our elected reps responding to some heinous act by enacting legislation after the fact.

Where is the foresight?

Why didn’t someone say “hey maybe we should restrict the sale and possession of firearms, all firearms.”

Let the hunters use bows and arrows, if they insist on killing defenceless animals for sport or ego gratification.

Food?! Go to McDonalds if you’re hungry or the local steak house.

Or quit eating meat.

The COVID is showing up in poultry processing plants, Mickey D is importing meat from America. Bacon, we find out, is a carcinogen.

Is fish even safe anymore, that harmless can of tuna sitting on the shelf? I’ll leave that one to “Salmon Jack” to answer.

Tim Tyler, Maple Ridge

Most Read