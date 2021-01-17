LETTER: Headline about Maple Ridge fire victim insensitive

Dear Editor,
[RE: Maple Ridge hotel fire evacuee hoping for her teeth, mapleridgenews.com, Jan. 8]
That’s a pretty insensitive headline for a senior lady who is in dire straits after losing everything? And in a fire no less!
I thought the headline was going for a light comedic touch. I’m sure others did, too.
Three cheers for the hotel management who helped them.
It would have been nice if a gofundme or something of that sort could have been included in the column.
Lynda M Haigh, Pitt Meadows
________________________________
