LETTER: Health incident had Maple Ridge woman contemplating life’s journey

Jean Ticehurst included a drawing with her letter encouraging people to focus on the beauty around them and the intangibles in life.

Dear Editor,

I was taken to ER Friday morning with a serious issue. And after many hours of observation of what was occurring around me I started reviewing my journey in life and my expectations and.

I came to a conclusion of the chapter I was in in my life, that not only myself and others our expectations are unreasonably distorted and blinded by greed (a me thing), reviewing my thoughts, I realized we all tend to forget the simple things, beautiful clouds and lovely trees, things that are right in front of our eyes, no expectations of giving or receiving but what is free.

We give and receive love but have a tendency to take it lightly, not realizing love and respect are earned and forever once the task is done, our surroundings, the sky, trees, birds singing and rejoicing life are being passed by.

We all tend to turn a blind eye.

We need not to crave for possessions we don’t have, but appreciate what we do have.

We need to reflect on the choices we made. If it’s right good on us or if it’s wrong. The reality to correct a bad choice and go on to the next chapter in our journey, to live life to its fullest, not to expect a rescue for error but to research it and learn by it, to love you fellow human and accept we all have faults and to research restitution when we blunder.

Most of all respect what you have accomplished in your journey and pay attention to the simple important things in life. Try to build smiles in your day and maybe brighten someone else’s day.

We can live life to the fullest by common sense, compassion and awareness.

Jean Ticehurst, Maple Ridge

