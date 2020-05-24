If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Hear your postie’s plea about dogs

When a canine bites, it’s seldom the animal but rather the owner at fault

Dear Editor,

Canada Post is reporting an increase in dog bites during the pandemic, because, I suppose people are self isolating and – during that time – taking Rover out for a romp, off leash, or leaving the door open.

[RE: Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post, April 21, The News online]

Rover sees this as the perfect opportunity to score some letter carrier points so he can brag to the other dogs: “got him right on the butt, darn that was tasty.”

The only way to stop this is to identify the owner – which ain’t always that easy – and then levy a stiff fine, [or something more severe] to send a message to irresponsible dog owners.

I was a letter carrier.

I have been bitten.

I owned dogs and let them run at Ruskin Park, off leash.

The only thing they bit was each other.

Breed can make a difference , but we don’t want to get into a debate with the owners of pit bulls and German sheperds and Rottweilers.

It’s just about always the owner who is to blame when a dog bites someone: “Oh he won’t hurt you,” they say. Boy if I had a dollar for every time I heard that I could have retired a lot earlier.

Tim Tyler, Maple Ridge

