LETTER: Hear your postie’s plea about dogs

When a canine bites, it’s seldom the animal but rather the owner at fault

Dear Editor,

Canada Post is reporting an increase in dog bites during the pandemic, because, I suppose people are self isolating and – during that time – taking Rover out for a romp, off leash, or leaving the door open.

[RE: Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post, April 21, The News online]

Rover sees this as the perfect opportunity to score some letter carrier points so he can brag to the other dogs: “got him right on the butt, darn that was tasty.”

The only way to stop this is to identify the owner – which ain’t always that easy – and then levy a stiff fine, [or something more severe] to send a message to irresponsible dog owners.

We love dogs, but even the most gentle dog can bite. Now that you are home, please help keep our people safe by keeping your dog inside. pic.twitter.com/Hn0kw7JxVA — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) April 21, 2020

I was a letter carrier.

I have been bitten.

I owned dogs and let them run at Ruskin Park, off leash.

The only thing they bit was each other.

Breed can make a difference , but we don’t want to get into a debate with the owners of pit bulls and German sheperds and Rottweilers.

It’s just about always the owner who is to blame when a dog bites someone: “Oh he won’t hurt you,” they say. Boy if I had a dollar for every time I heard that I could have retired a lot earlier.

Tim Tyler, Maple Ridge

