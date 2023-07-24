LETTER: Help put an end to capitalist greed

Writer looks to politicians and others with power to help end homelessness and suffering

Dear Editor,

Having studied and worked towards a more just society for most of my life, it pains me how the mainstream medias are ignoring the real cause of our plight in today’s world.

It is right before our eyes, and there for all to see; predatory capitalism and the greed of the ruling elites who’re creating the misery that so many are suffering in today.

Like the rising rates of renting and the driving of people out onto our streets.

This is no mistake. It is the direct result of the politicians serving the interests of the corporate developers and neglecting the needs of the poor in our society – bought and paid for.

When a small percentage of extremely rich individuals are hoarding most of the world’s wealth and controlling our elected politicians, then these injustices are allowed to proliferate and fester in our world.

I encourage people, and our mainstream medias to start to acknowledge what is the main culprit to our world’s miseries today, i.e. predatory capitalism.

And, please have the courage to speak to truth.

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

