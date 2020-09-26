Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Horgan has gall wasting taxpayer money amid COVID

Senior upset by election call at a time when she can’t even afford her prescriptions

Dear Editor,

[Re: Election could well backfire on Horgan, Sept. 24, The News]

This is a letter that I sent to the premier:

I have to say first of all how MAD I am about you calling an election at this time.

Since the start of COVID groceries have increased in price by about 25 to 30 per cent, so being a pensioner I can’t afford to buy some thing I would have before.

But with these increases, I now can’t even afford my prescriptions. Yet, you have the gall to use taxpayer dollars for this election.

Penny Boehmer, Maple Ridge

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Letter to the Editor

