LETTER: Horgan has gall wasting taxpayer money amid COVID

Dear Editor,
[Re: Election could well backfire on Horgan, Sept. 24, The News]
This is a letter that I sent to the premier:
I have to say first of all how MAD I am about you calling an election at this time.
Since the start of COVID groceries have increased in price by about 25 to 30 per cent, so being a pensioner I can’t afford to buy some thing I would have before.
But with these increases, I now can’t even afford my prescriptions. Yet, you have the gall to use taxpayer dollars for this election.
Penny Boehmer, Maple Ridge
