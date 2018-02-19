Letter: Horse out of pot barn a long time ago

Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?

(THE NEWS/files) Brett Steeves, at Deacon Blues Dispensary in Hammond, would consult with the city about its proposed bylaw that would prohibit cannabis sales in city limits.

Editor, The News:

Re: New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales.

There is a dichotomy between the front page article, New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales (that ship has sailed) and the Guest View editorial, Accessibility.

Of course, Coun. Craig Speirs is the lone vote on council who wants to fast-track the proliferation of pot sales, heedless of the damage to our youth.

The proposed bylaw is a case of the horse being out of the barn a long time ago.

The editorial brings some intelligence to the issue.

“Naloxone kits are a stop gap measure … and it’s going to take a massive co-ordinated effort to reduce drugs on the streets.”

Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?

They will be co-dependent.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge