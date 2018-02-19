(THE NEWS/files) Brett Steeves, at Deacon Blues Dispensary in Hammond, would consult with the city about its proposed bylaw that would prohibit cannabis sales in city limits.

Letter: Horse out of pot barn a long time ago

Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?

Editor, The News:

Re: New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales.

There is a dichotomy between the front page article, New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales (that ship has sailed) and the Guest View editorial, Accessibility.

Of course, Coun. Craig Speirs is the lone vote on council who wants to fast-track the proliferation of pot sales, heedless of the damage to our youth.

The proposed bylaw is a case of the horse being out of the barn a long time ago.

The editorial brings some intelligence to the issue.

“Naloxone kits are a stop gap measure … and it’s going to take a massive co-ordinated effort to reduce drugs on the streets.”

Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?

They will be co-dependent.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Untrending: The world can use more love

Just Posted

Pitt Marauders upset MEI Eagles

Local senior boys’ AAA team wins 91-57 to go undefeated.

Still time to nominate Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Hometown Hero

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 28.

Letter: Horse out of pot barn a long time ago

Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?

City study lays it all out for a new hotel in Maple Ridge

New accommodation will need to partner with others, because of costs

Spring on hold in Maple Ridge for a week, at least

Near 0 C temperatures forecast

From Langley to PyeongChang: Local student is at the Olympics

Walnut Grove Secondary student Kevin Kim is at the Winter Games to create a multimedia project.

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

B.C. RCMP officer officially cleared in car wash shooting incident

A report found the Salmon Arm officer fired 14 bullets at the man’s truck

Dawson Creek man, wanted in court, sought by B.C. RCMP

33-year-old Jeremiah Alexander Smith’s vehicle found abandoned near Hope

Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Canada seeks about 5,000 recruits each year for its regular forces of about 68,000

Rules reviewed to keep drug money out of B.C. real estate

Investigator looking at loans as well as casinos, David Eby says

UPDATE: Man killed in targted Coquitlam shooting identified

IHIT also asking for information about 2018 grey Chrysler 300 on fire near the shooting

Most Read

  • Letter: Horse out of pot barn a long time ago

    Is anyone so naive to believe that legalized pot sales will eliminate drugs on the street?