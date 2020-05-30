If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Hospice takeover seen as socialist fascism

One Maple Ridge letter writer views NDP’s stance on MAIDs as imposed tyranny

Dear Editor,

Delta Hospice Society operates the Irene Thomas Hospice, a palliative care facility in Ladner.

This 10-bed privately-owned hospice provides professional, loving, end of life comfort and medical care, and rejects any and all participation in Medical Aid In Dying (euthanasia), in accordance with the Hippocratic Oath’s principle of “Do no harm.”

RELATED: B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Modern hospice and palliative care is rooted in Judeo-Christian moral teaching and has been practised for nearly 3,500 years.

However, fascism has arrived in B.C., in the form of a socialist government that is bold and unashamed as it imposes tyranny.

Mr Premier, your socialist NDP government has stripped Delta Hospice of its funding for patient care effective February 2021, due to the hospice’s morally sane refusal to kill patients.

PAST GESCHKE LETTER: TransLink must not allow anti-Israel adverts

Health Minister Dix, your fascist government has announced that you will seize (steal) the private assets of the society, including the building – which was paid for in full with approximately $9-million in private donations raised by the community.

This is theft of private property by a hostile and out-of-control communist government.

Will you then re-open it as a state-run facility that actively kills palliative care patients and bring on a Nazi-esque holocaust to coldly and callously snuff out the lives of the dying?

OLD LETTER FROM GESCHKE: Worried about GMO food

Who will then be next in your bloody cross hairs?

I call on the government of B.C. to cease and desist in its aggressive, anti-life persecution of the Delta Hospice Society and the citizens of B.C.

Laurie Geschke, Maple Ridge

Most Read